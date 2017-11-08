Southbound I-25 off-ramp to Belleview reopens after trash truck catches fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A natural gas-powered trash truck exploded and caught fire on Wednesday morning, closing a southbound Interstate 25 off-ramp in the Denver Tech Center for several hours, the Denver Fire Department said.

Three engine companies responded about 5 a.m. to the fire on the off-ramp from southbound I-25 to Belleview Avenue near an RTD light rail station.

RTD officials said the fire was not affecting service in the area. There were no injuries and it's not known how the fire started.

The fire was not affecting southbound traffic, but the Belleview off-ramp was closed for several hours, causing long delays in the area, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.

Crews working to clear debris and remove the truck from the roadway after fire on SB I-25 ramp to Belleview. There was damage to the barrier and shoulder which will be repaired at a later date. Hoping to open soon! pic.twitter.com/7XZYg32mrN — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) November 8, 2017

All lanes reopened about 10:45 a.m., CDOT said.

The fire caused damage to the barrier and shoulder, and will be repaired at a later date, CDOT said.