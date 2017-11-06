Officials: Air Force didn’t submit Texas church shooter’s criminal history to FBI

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas — Officials tell the Associated Press that the Air Force did not submit the alleged Texas church shooter’s criminal history to FBI, as required by Pentagon rules.

The suspect was court-martialed in 2012 for two counts of assault on his wife and child, according to an Air Force spokesman.

He served in Logistics Readiness in Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico from 2010 until his discharge in 2014, according to the AP.

Two of the four guns used in the church shooting in Texas on Sunday were purchased in Colorado, officials said Monday.

Devin Patrick Kelley, 26, allegedly killed at least 26 people at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, about 30 miles east of San Antonio on Sunday.

Officials did not say where in Colorado the guns were purchased. The other two guns were purchased in Texas.

Law enforcement authorities said Monday that Kelley owned four guns, including the three he had with him: A Ruger AR-15 that was used in the church and two handguns that were in his vehicle.

The weapons were purchased — one each year — from 2014 to this year.