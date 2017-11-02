Live video: SkyFOX over rush hour traffic

Suspect wanted in Thornton Walmart shooting identified

Posted 6:23 am, November 2, 2017, by , Updated at 06:49AM, November 2, 2017
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

THORNTON, Colo. — The man wanted in connection to a shooting at a Walmart store in Thornton that left three people dead was identified on Thursday morning.

The Thornton Police Department said a nationwide extradition homicide warrant has been issued for 47-year-old Scott Ostrem.

He is described as a white man who was wearing a black jacket with maroon shirt and blue jeans.

He fled the scene in a 2017 red, four-door Mitsubishi Mirage with Colorado license plates 882-TQB.

Ostrem is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call a police tip line at 720-977-5069 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Person of interest and car in Thornton Walmart shooting. Call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Police said Ostrem walked into the south doors at the Walmart located at 9900 Grant St. around 6:10 p.m. Wednesday and “nonchalantly” began firing.

Two men were pronounced dead at the scene. A woman was taken to a hospital and was later pronounced dead. Their names and ages have not been released.

AlertMe