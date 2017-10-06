Colorado State Patrol ramps up enforcement to target Express Lane cheaters

DENVER — The Colorado State Patrol is increasing enforcement of drivers who break the law along the U.S. 36 and the Interstate 25 Express Lane corridors.

Since July, troopers have given out nearly 900 tickets to people who were doing everything from speeding to failing to pay tolls to unsafely crossing in and out of the express lanes over the solid line.

“It may be tempting to cross over the solid line into an Express Lane, but the Colorado State Patrol wants to remind all drivers to obey traffic rules and speeds,” Colorado State Patrol Capt. Matthew Secor said.

A partnership between the Colorado State Patrol and Plenary Roads Denver will have troopers provide 4,000 of law enforcement services each year.

“The additional enforcement is the result of feedback received from customers as well as from local governments along the corridor,” said David Spector, director of the High Performance Transportation Enterprise, which oversees Express Lanes.

“We want to ensure that all drivers use safe behavior and arrive safely at their destinations.”

Going in and out of the Express Lanes over the solid lines can result in a fine of $150 to $1,000 and points off a driver’s license.