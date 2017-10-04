Police: Drunk Wyoming man claims he traveled from 2048 to warn of alien invasion

CASPER, Wyo. — A Wyoming man who was arrested for public intoxication told police that he traveled back in time to warn of an alien invasion.

The Casper Police Department said Bryant Johnson claimed he was from 2048 and came to warn the people of Casper of an alien invasion, KTWO-AM reports.

The man was arrested about 10:30 p.m. Monday, and claimed aliens will arrive in Casper next year and that residents should leave quickly.

Johnson told police that he was able to travel back in time because aliens filled his body with alcohol. He also claimed he was supposed to be transported to 2018 — not this year.

KTWO reported Johnson had a blood alcohol content of .136.