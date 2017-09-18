× Martin Truex Jr. wins first race of NASCAR playoffs

JOLIET, Ill. — Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #78 Furniture Row/Denver Mattress Toyota, won the first race of the NASCAR playoffs Sunday.

Truex took first in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Tales of the Turtles 400 at Chicagoland Speedway.

It was his fifth victory in 2017.

Truex celebrated with some “victory donuts” in front of the crowds.

After the race, Truex got showered with champagne — and slime.

You can't run from the 1-2 punch of Champagne and slime, Martin. 😂 #NASCARPlayoffs #TruexJr pic.twitter.com/uSGk0s0YJ2 — Furniture Row Racing (@FRRacingTeam) September 17, 2017

Next weekend the team heads to the New Hampshire Motor Speedway for the ISM Connect 300.