International Space Station gets a look at Hurricane Irma

Posted 2:25 pm, September 5, 2017, by , Updated at 03:40PM, September 5, 2017
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Video captured by the International Space Station shows the view of Hurricane Irma from space.

Hurricane Irma has strengthened to a Category 5 storm.

With maximum sustained winds reaching 180 mph, Irma is on track to hit the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico in the coming days.

After that, the storm is expected to continue west and possibly hit South Florida or another part of the continental U.S.

The “potentially catastrophic” storm has prompted emergency declarations in Florida and Puerto Rico.

