Amber Alert suspect has criminal record

Posted 7:52 pm, August 31, 2017, by , Updated at 09:53PM, August 31, 2017
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A statewide search is underway after an Amber Alert was issued Thursday afternoon for a mom and her young son.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office said the two were abducted by the woman’s ex-boyfriend, who is the father of the boy, about 11:30 a.m. in the 7400 block of Dexter Street.

Investigators said Mauricio Venzor-Gonzalez forced Samantha Adams, 26, and her 1-year-old son Zahid Adams at gunpoint into his gray Honda sedan.

The car was located unoccupied in Pueblo late Thursday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said.

Venzor-Gonzalez has been arrested several times throughout the Denver metro area, according to Colorado Bureau of Investigation records.

Previous complaints against Venzor-Gonzalez include trespassing, theft and driving without a license.

Venzor-Gonzales has active warrants out of Arapahoe and Adams counties for failing to appear on second-degree burglary and driving under restraint charges from 2015.

Deputies said Venzor-Gonzalez could be headed to the Trinidad area in southern Colorado.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 720-322-1313 or 911.

