× Amber Alert suspect has criminal record

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A statewide search is underway after an Amber Alert was issued Thursday afternoon for a mom and her young son.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office said the two were abducted by the woman’s ex-boyfriend, who is the father of the boy, about 11:30 a.m. in the 7400 block of Dexter Street.

Investigators said Mauricio Venzor-Gonzalez forced Samantha Adams, 26, and her 1-year-old son Zahid Adams at gunpoint into his gray Honda sedan.

The car was located unoccupied in Pueblo late Thursday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said.

Venzor-Gonzalez has been arrested several times throughout the Denver metro area, according to Colorado Bureau of Investigation records.

Previous complaints against Venzor-Gonzalez include trespassing, theft and driving without a license.

Venzor-Gonzales has active warrants out of Arapahoe and Adams counties for failing to appear on second-degree burglary and driving under restraint charges from 2015.

Deputies said Venzor-Gonzalez could be headed to the Trinidad area in southern Colorado.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 720-322-1313 or 911.