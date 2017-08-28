Harvey estimated to be stronger than Katrina at landfall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Hurricane Harvey was stronger than Hurricane Katrina at landfall and has produced more rainfall.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Colorado would nearly be covered from border to border with Harvey's heaviest rainfall. The above graphic superimposes Colorado's map over the Harvey rainfall totals (through mid-Monday).

Hurricane Katrina made landfall as a Category 3 storm with 127 mph winds between Grand Isle, Louisiana, and the mouth of the Mississippi River in 2005.

Severe flooding damage was reported from Gulfport, Mississippi, to New Orleans and areas in between.

Some levees overtopped in New Orleans, and there was extensive damage to the Superdome roof, where more than 10,000 people sought shelter from the storm.

According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Katrina is, "the single most catastrophic natural disaster in U.S. history."

According to FEMA, the total damage for Katrina is estimated at $108 billion.

In all, 1,833 people died, including two in Alabama, 14 in Florida, two in Georgia, 1,577 in Louisiana and 238 in Mississippi.

Insurance companies have paid an estimated $41.1 billion on 1.7 million claims for damage to vehicles, homes and businesses in six states. In all, 63 percent of the losses occurred in Louisiana and 34 percent occurred in Mississippi.

By 2007, 99 percent of the 1.2 million personal property claims had been settled by insurers.

The National Flood Insurance Program paid out $16.3 billion in claims, with $13 billion in Louisiana.

The Government Accountability Office released a report in June 2006 that concluded at least $1 billion in disaster relief payments made by FEMA were improper and potentially fraudulent.

More than 1 million people in the Gulf region were displaced by the storm. At their peak, hurricane relief shelters housed 273,000 people. Later, approximately 114,000 households were housed in FEMA trailers.

FEMA provided more than $15 billion to the four Gulf states for public works projects such as the repair and rebuilding of roads, schools and buildings in the 10 years since the storm, and $6.7 billion in recovery aid to more than 1 million people and households.

The majority of all federal aid, approximately $75 billion of $120.5 billion, went to emergency relief operations.

Forty percent of the deaths in Louisiana were caused by drowning. Twenty-five percent were caused by injury and trauma, and 11 percent were caused by heart conditions.

Nearly half the fatalities in Louisiana were people older than 74.

The population of New Orleans fell from 484,674 in April 2000 to 230,172 in July 2006, a decrease of more than 50 percent. By 2015, the estimated population had increased to almost 390,000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Seventy percent of New Orleans' occupied housing, 134,000 units, was damaged in the storm.