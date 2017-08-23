Hollywood Body Laser Center Guarantees CoolSculpting Results

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Everyone is always talking about how you can get rid of belly fat and those stubborn fat areas that leave you unhappy about your body, but no one is willing to put a guarantee on it. Until now. Trenton King from Hollywood Body Laser Center joined us to talk about CoolSculpting and their Red Carpet Assurance Program.

Trenton is offering our Colorado's Best viewers a great deal: Call to schedule your free consultation and get any CoolSculpting package for 25% off. Plus, you'll get a free Hydrafacial, and be entered to win a free CoolSculpting treatment.

So call now, you have nothing to lose but inches! Call (303)800-9933 or go to HollywoodBodyLaser.net. And remember to ask about their Red Carpet Assurance Program, they stand behind their CoolSculpting results. They also have financing options and body contouring procedures to fit any budget.