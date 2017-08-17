Juvenile arrested for shooting dad in front of children on RTD bus

AURORA, Colo. — A juvenile has been arrested in connection with a shooting on an RTD bus, the Aurora Police Department said Thursday.

The shooting happened about 2:50 p.m. Sunday near East Colfax Avenue and Sable Boulevard, police said.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder on Wednesday, police confirmed.

His name and photo have not been released because he is a juvenile. The Adams County District Attorney’s office has not decided whether it will charge him as an adult.

The victim, 25-year-old, Francisco Andujo, was riding the bus with his two young children when he was shot.

Andujo was taking 8-year-old Julian and 4-year-old Julissa to see downtown Denver because they had never been there, the children’s mother, Christina Andujo, said.

Julian told his mother that two men got on the bus, and were yelling and causing trouble.

“His dad told them to please just calm down because there was kids present, and they were cussing and they didn’t like what he told them and that’s what caused the problem,” Christina Andujo said.

Andujo was shot in the back. Christina Andujo said the bullet narrowly missed her daughter, who was running next to her dad.

Andujo underwent surgery and was still in the hospital Tuesday. His family said he has a long road to recovery but is expected to be OK.

RTD bus operators are banding together to raise money for Andujo and his children.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with what is needed and also to help with the expenses the family might incur.