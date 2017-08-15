Rescued goose follows human friend during daily commute

FARGO-VALLEY CITY, N.D. — One man’s plan to help an orphaned goose turned his daily commute into a head-turning sight.

Adam Gettle now has a flock of feathered friends that follow along.

Gettle, an avid outdoorsman and hunter, told WDAY that he found a goose nest that had been destroyed — but two remaining eggs were in the process of hatching.

He helped the goslings thrive and now he’s the go-to person when other people in town find geese in need.

Gettle has only had the newest goose, Wilbur, for a few days, but Wilbur seems to hate to see Gettle leave.

“Wilbur is usually the one that follows me wherever I go,” Gettle said.

When Gettle leaves for work in the morning, Wilbur flies right alongside, just feet away.

“He is an amazing bird and he likes to maintain eye contact while I’m driving down the road,” Gettle said. It’s really amazing just to see him in all of his natural beauty just flying right outside the truck window.

“You don’t usually get that close to a flock of flying geese, especially to be able to see them at point blank range and potentially even reach out and pet them while they’re flying next to you.

“Wilbur is now smart enough that he will fly over the oncoming vehicles. The reaction from the oncoming vehicles is still usually pretty priceless. They’ll slow down, they’ll stop, they’ll get out of their vehicle and they’ll turn around, and they’ll be watching.

“And there I’m going down the highway with a bird flying right out the side of the window.”

Gettle said he wants what’s best for the geese and hopes they’re building up their strength with the daily flights and will eventually migrate with other geese.

“Just kind of my goal to make sure that they’re healthy and well fed and that they’ve had plenty of exercise so that if another flock of geese does come flying over they’ll be able to join them and migrate with them,” he said.

He’s even taking to the skies himself, to try to train his team of geese to fly as a flock. Gettle has been working on an UltraLight and tries to take it out twice a day.

“Whatever means necessary required to get them the exercise they need is whatever we’re going to have to do,” he said.