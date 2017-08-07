Taylor Swift in courtroom as jury selection begins in trial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The first day of jury selection finished just before 5 p.m. Monday for the Taylor Swift trial. The music superstar was in court as the process played out.

Swift is expected to testify during the trial, telling the court she was sexually assaulted by former KYGO-FM radio personality David Mueller.

Sixty potential jurors submitted answers to 35 questions on Monday. Eight will be selected to sit on the jury. There will be no alternates.

Jury selection should wrap up around noon and opening statements will follow. Swift likely will be in court again Tuesday. It's unclear when she will take the witness stand.

Allegations in the case date back to 2013 when Swift said she was groped by Mueller before a concert at the Pepsi Center.

Mueller is suing Swift for being fired shortly after Swift's manager complained to his bosses that Mueller had groped the singer-songwriter. Mueller denies the assault and wants millions in damages.

Among the questions asked of potential jurors were if any ever considered themselves a fan of Taylor Swift. The potential jurors were also asked if they listen to KYGO radio.

Jurors were also asked if they've seen any pictures surrounding the incident, including one leaked to TMZ showing Swift and Mueller together at the Pepsi Center in 2013.

"Jury selection all by itself because it's the only time the lawyers get to talk to the jury," analyst Dan Recht said.

Swift is countersuing for the alleged groping. She is seeking only $1 in damages, claiming her countersuit is motivated on principle, according court records obtained by the Associated Press.

The trial should last about nine days, according to courthouse staff.

There are 32 seats in the courtroom available to the public and room for another 75 to watch the trial on TV in an overflow room. Strict rules are in place for those going to the trial.