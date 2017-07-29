Bank robbery suspect caught on camera wearing Tabasco shirt

Posted 4:22 pm, July 29, 2017, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Photo Gallery

AURORA, Colo. — Police and the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force need help identifying a bank robbery suspect.

They released surveillance pictures that show the suspect wearing a red shirt with a Tabasco logo and a baseball cap.

The Chase Bank branch at 16750 E. Quincy Ave. was robbed about 6 p.m. Friday, the Aurora Police Department said.

Investigators say the suspect demanded money with a note and then walked away from the bank.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-313-6810 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

AlertMe