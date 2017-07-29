Bank robbery suspect caught on camera wearing Tabasco shirt

AURORA, Colo. — Police and the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force need help identifying a bank robbery suspect.

They released surveillance pictures that show the suspect wearing a red shirt with a Tabasco logo and a baseball cap.

The Chase Bank branch at 16750 E. Quincy Ave. was robbed about 6 p.m. Friday, the Aurora Police Department said.

Investigators say the suspect demanded money with a note and then walked away from the bank.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-313-6810 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.