Trains take center stage at Forney Museum

DENVER -- Planes and automobiles are cool, but this weekend it was all about the trains.

The Rocky Mountain Train Show took place at the Forney Museum of Transportation on Saturday and Sunday.

More than 90 tables of trains of all sizes filled the museum at 4303 Brighton Blvd.

Guests also got the chance to tour a Union Pacific Big Boy steam locomotive. There are only a few left in the world.

The train show wrapped up Sunday, but the Forney Museum is still open for tours.

It's open Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and from noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays. Parking is free.