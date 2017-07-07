2 teens found after spending night on Grand Mesa

MESA COUNTY, Colo. — Two teenagers were found safe Friday after spending the night lost in the Colorado wilderness.

The friends became lost on the Grand Mesa just east of Grand Junction.

Mesa County Search and Rescue said the teens were reported missing around 8:30 p.m. Thursday by one of the boys’ parents after they didn’t return to their campsite from a planned hike around Big Meadows Reservoir.

The Mesa County Search and Rescue ground team, ATV team, communications team and Mesa County rural area deputies began searching for the pair, working through the night.

The teens were found safe early Friday morning.