More than 23,000 fireworks seized, 2 unlicensed stands closed in Pueblo County

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — More than 23,000 fireworks were seized and two fireworks stands have been closed down less than a week before the Fourth of July holiday, the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

A routine inspection by the Colorado Department of Public Safety’s Division of Fire Prevention and Control determined the operator of the two Big Top Fireworks stands did not have a license to possess or sell fireworks.

Officials received a tip that the stand in the 1400 block of Santa Fe Drive in Blende was operating without a valid license.

A review of records showed stand operator John Musso did not have the required license, the sheriff’s office said.

An application for a license to possess and sell fireworks must be completed at least 30 before such sales can take place.

Deputies determined Musso was operating a second unlicensed stand in the 300 block of South McCulloch Boulevard in Pueblo West.

Deputies seized both stands and moved all of the fireworks.

Charges could be filed by the 10th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.