Thieves using blowtorch to steal from ATM accidentally set cash on fire

EVERETT, Wash. — Police in Washington say would-be ATM thieves thwarted their own burglary attempt by setting the cash on fire, according to KCPQ.

Police and firefighters were called Tuesday morning to Coastal Community Bank for the report of a

fire. When they arrived, crews found the drive-up ATM had been set on fire.

Aaron Snell with the Everett Police Department said the suspects used a blowtorch to try to access the ATM’s cash box. In the process of doing so, they accidentally set the money on fire.

John Dickson, chief operations officer of Coastal Community Bank, said the suspects were not able to get away with any money.

He said masked men tried to break into the bank’s cash deposit box just a few weeks ago.

Dickson said the bank will be providing surveillance video of the incident to police.