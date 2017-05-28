3 injured after shooting at Denver house party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Three men were shot at a home in the Montbello neighborhood early Sunday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

More than a dozen shots were fired during a graduation party, according to witnesses. Police were still looking for suspects as of late Sunday.

The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. at a home in the 5500 block of North Sable Street near East 56th Avenue and Chambers Road, police said.

Witnesses described similarities to a war zone with bullets flying in different directions.

“I heard people screaming, running down the street,” a teenage witness said.

Three people were injured. The back window of a parked car was also shattered.

Woman walked out to her car this morning, saw this. Back window caught in crossfire of Montbello shooting. pic.twitter.com/OLLMpPcIL6 — Michael Konopasek (@MikeKonopasek) May 28, 2017

“When I heard about the shooting, it got me a little scared,” a neighbor said.

Those living in the area said they are worried for their own safety. They hope detectives will soon be able to make arrests.

Police had not released information about possible motives as of late Sunday.

One man was shot in the abdomen and was taken to a hospital in critical condition. A second man was shot in the foot and was taken to a hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Police said a third victim, in critical condition, managed to walk to a hospital.