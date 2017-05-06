Standoff ends in Estes Park neighborhood after more than 24 hours

ESTES PARK, Colo. — A man who was involved in a standoff with police for more than 24 hours in Estes Park was found dead Saturday afternoon.

The standoff was in the Carriage Hills neighborhood on Larkspur Avenue, the Estes Park Police Department said.

Larkspur Avenue was closed between Whispering Pines and Carriage drives since about 10:30 a.m. Friday.

Police said they spoke with the man on the phone for about seven hours Friday.

“The individual made multiple threats against the lives of law enforcement and claimed to have placed explosive devices around the home,” police said in a statement.

A SWAT team tried to enter the house Friday night, but the man fired several shots at officers. None of them was hurt.

About noon Saturday, a SWAT team entered the house and found the man had killed himself. No explosives were found.

Help for suicide prevention is always available.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255

Colorado Crisis and Support Line: 1-844-492-8255

Counselors are available at those phone numbers 24 hours a day.