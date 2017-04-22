Body recovered from Wellington Lake one month after canoe accident

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Sheriff’s deputies recovered a body late Friday afternoon from Wellington Lake in Jefferson County.

A search was conducted for a man who went missing in the lake after a canoe capsized in high winds on March 22.

The man has been identified as 66-year-old Henry Wendel. He was on the water with his wife, who was rescued and airlifted to the hospital.

She was treated for severe hypothermia and has since been released. A GoFundMe page has been established to help pay for the family’s memorial expenses.

Several agencies participated in the recovery efforts during the past month. Wellington Lake is six miles southeast of Bailey.