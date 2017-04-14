4 juveniles arrested after altercation leads to exchange of gunfire in Northglenn

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Two groups of individuals got into an altercation and exchanged gunfire on Thursday afternoon, the Northglenn Police Department said.

Police were sent to the 10600 block of Huron Street about 2:20 p.m. on reports of shots fired.

Officers located several shell casings and bullets, and arrested four four male juveniles. There were no known injuries, police said.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 303-450-8859.

