Abortion bill could force Colorado women to have an ultrasound and wait 24 hours

DENVER — A bill being considered in the Colorado Legislature would require a woman considering an abortion to have an ultrasound and then wait 24 hours before making the decision.

SB17-284 is called A Woman’s Right To Accurate Health Care Information and was scheduled to be heard by the Republican-controlled State, Veterans and Military Affairs committee in the Colorado Senate on Wednesday.

The bill is designed to “protect the unborn child from a woman’s uninformed decision to have an abortion,” lawmakers state.

“Every year, thousands of unborn children are aborted while the mother is denied the opportunity to see the unborn child for herself,” the bill states. “Lack of transparency on the part of abortion providers creates unawareness on behalf of the expectant mother regarding the gestational age and development of her unborn child.

“Women who are given the option to view ultrasound pictures and listen to their child’s heartbeat can make an informed, educated health care decision based on scientific information made available through ultrasound technology.”

Under the bill, a woman would have the “choice between an abdominal or vaginal ultrasound” but would have the right to forego seeing her ultrasound.

The bill would require physicians to perform an ultrasound “at least 24 hours prior to performing an abortion,” according to the website for the Colorado General Assembly.

Noncompliance by a physician would be considered a crime.

State Sen. Steve Fenberg, D-District 18, spoke out against the bill on Twitter on Wednesday.

Colorado Senate Democrats tweeted a warning about the bill.

Fact: #SB284 would introduce the term "unborn child" into statute multiple times. Hence effectively creating #personhood. #coleg — CO Senate Democrats (@COSenDem) April 5, 2017

Officials with the Colorado Reproductive Rights, Health and Justice Coalition issued a statement saying it strongly opposes the bill.

The group called the bill the “Ultimate Anti-Women’s Health Act” and described it as “a laundry list of anti-abortion model legislation.”

If the bill passes the Republican-controlled Senate, it is unlikely to pass the Democrat-controlled House.