Police investigate report of shots fired near Lakewood High School

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Police were investigating reports of shots fired Friday afternoon in the area of West Eighth Avenue and Garrison Street near Lakewood High School.

There was a group of juveniles at Holbrook Park who became involved in a disturbance, police said. There were reports that someone discharged a firearm in the air and that one person was assaulted with a baseball bat, a police spokesman said.

No victims from the shooting or assault have been found.

The school went on lockdown as a precaution. A number of police vehicles were outside the school after classes had been released for the day.

Jefferson County Public Schools said any students who were still on campus were moved inside the building. Police gave the all-clear after their investigation and the remaining students were released a little after 5 p.m.

A line of officers searched a grassy area a few blocks from the school. There was a bicycle and other belongings on the ground there.

No other information about the incident was released.