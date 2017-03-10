St. Patrick’s Day celebrations kick off with Denver parade

DENVER — Thousands of people lined the streets of downtown Denver on Saturday to watch the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade.

Spectators came well-prepared, with seats on the curb filling up at 7:30 a.m., two hours before the parade started.

They had to be prepared for a damp, chilly morning.

Last year, the Denver St Patrick’s Day Parade Committee said close to 225 floats and entries were featured, along with performances from bagpipers and step-dancers.

The parade kicked off Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at Wynkoop and 19th streets.

It wound its way around to an end at Blake and 27th streets.

Another annual tradition aims to keep revelers safe.

Law enforcement agencies across the state are stepping up patrols for a full week.

It's part of a campaign called The Heat is On that runs through the year, and calls for increased patrols especially on national holidays and at large public events.