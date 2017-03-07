Broncos place second-round tenders on McManus, Davis

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have put second-round tenders on kicker Brandon McManus and inside linebacker Todd Davis, the team announced Tuesday.

Both are restricted free agents.

As restricted free agents, players are allowed to sign an offer sheet with another team, but the Broncos will have an opportunity to match any offer.

If the Broncos decline the opportunity to match, they would be provided with a second-round draft pick.

After going undrafted in the 2013 NFL draft, McManus signed with the Indianapolis Colts before being waived. He then played four preseason games for the New York Giants in 2014 before being traded to the Broncos.

McManus served as a replacement while Matt Prater was suspended. After Prater was released, McManus lost the starting job to Connor Barth but stayed on the team as a kickoff specialist before getting the starting job back in 2015.

McManus has since helped the Broncos win several games with his field-goal attempts, making 59 of 69 attempts.

The Broncos also placed exclusive-rights tenders on several other players, including starting center Matt Paradis. Paradis is recovering from surgeries to both hips, but he is expected to be back to health for next season.

Linebacker Zaire Anderson, linebacker Shaq Barrett, center James Ferentz, running back Kapri Bibbs, long snapper Casey Kreiter, and wide receivers Bennie Fowler and Jordan Taylor were the others.