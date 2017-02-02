Police warn consumers to be wary of letting officials into homes

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is warning residents of a new scam circulating that involves suspects masquerading as government officials. Multiple people have reported the same scam.

The most recent incident involved an elderly woman who took the right steps to combat the crime.

On Jan. 24, a woman in her 80s reported an incident of two men who came to her home in the 4300 block of North Sheridan Boulevard claiming to be Denver Water employees.

The suspects told the victim they needed to check her water lines and were allowed inside.

The men then walked through her home and began asking personal questions. The woman noticed neither man was wearing Denver Water badges or insignia.

The woman then ordered the men to leave and called Denver Water. She was told that no work was scheduled in her area at the time.

In a statement issued by the department, police strongly encourage residents to keep the door closed until all facts are available.

“Don’t fall for this scam,” officials said. “Before letting anyone in your home who claims to be with any agency, first call the agency to confirm the project and identities of employees.”

Police advise homeowners confronted with the same scam to call 911 immediately.

“Iif it does not feel right, it probably isn’t,” officials said.