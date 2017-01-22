United Airlines ground stop lifted after computer outage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- All of United Airlines' domestic flights were grounded for about two hours Sunday night because of a computer outage, the airline said.

The ground stop was lifted about 7:10 p.m.

"The ground stop has been lifted. We’re working to get flights on their way. We apologize for the inconvenience to our customers," the airline tweeted.

The ground stop was issued about 4:30 p.m.

"We have issued a ground stop for all domestic mainline flights due to an IT issue," United spokeswoman Maddie King said. "We are working as quickly as possible to resolve this issue and get our customers to their final destinations. We apologize for the inconvenience to our customers."

United said a travel waiver was in place so costumers can reschedule their flight.

Several flights in and out of Denver International Airport were delayed because of the outage.