One rescued, another escapes southwest Denver house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Two people were injured in an early-morning house fire on Thursday, the Denver Fire Department said.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 3200 block of West Colorado Avenue near South Federal Boulevard in southwest Denver about 3:45 a.m.

Officials said a husband and a wife were sleeping in the basement when the fire started. A company that monitors the fire alarms that went off inside the home called the woman.

She told the company that she and her husband were trapped in the basement because of the fire, and the company called dispatchers.

The woman was able to escape out the back of the house as firefighters arrived, but her husband had to be rescued by crews.

Both people, whose names and ages weren't available, were taken to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation and minor burns. No firefighters were injured.

Firefighters quickly got the fire in the single-family home under control. Arson investigators were on the scene working to determine the cause of the fire.

Officials said the fire started in the main front room and the main floor likely is a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.