Aurora boy burned by mother still recovering 3 years later

AURORA, Colo. -- It has been nearly four years since a 4-year-old Aurora boy was almost burned to death in a scalding hot bath.

He's now a typical 8-year-old being raised by his grandmother, but the terrifying incident still haunts the child.

Qwamarius Lake is doing better mentally and physically, but there's still a long road ahead.

"I felt stinging and it did hurt. They took my skin off and my hair off," Lake said.

Lake was placed in a hotel room bathtub by his mother in April 2013. After suffering life-threatening burns, he was flown to a hospital in Galveston, Texas, that specialized in young burn victims.

He was there for weeks, undergoing weekly grafts to replace burned skin that covered nearly half of his body.

"It was awful," Lake said.

His mother was charged with child abuse and is behind bars. His grandmother, Charlotte Moore, is now his legal guardian.

But nearly four years later, he looks like a regular 8-year-old boy. But the scars of that day still remain.

Moore said each day he progresses, but he still deals with post-traumatic stress disorder and is facing many more skin graft procedures as he grows.

"He can't be around a lot of people, otherwise he gets really scared," Moore said.

But now, his personality shines through as he now enjoys sports, school and his family.

"I’d say this boy has already had the bad parts in life and it should be time for him to enjoy life" Moore said.

Depending on what doctors say, Lake might have to fly to Texas as a teenager for his next round of skin grafts.