Reversal of weather fortunes in 2 weeks

DENVER — It’s a stunning reversal of weather fortune in just two weeks in Colorado.

The Rocky Mountain region increased from 1.9 percent snow coverage on Nov. 15 to 83.4 percent snow coverage as of Tuesday.

Colorado’s statewide snowpack currently sits at 66 percent of average. That’s up 21 percent in just the past three days.

The most recent three-day storm cycle was exactly what Colorado needed.

It doesn’t solve all the recent dry weather problems, but it’s a step in the right direction.

It goes to show that it only takes a couple good snowstorms to get skiing back on track.

What happened was the storm track finally shifted. A dip in the jet stream ushered in colder air, moisture and a much more favorable wind direction to the mountains.

Three-day snow totals ranged from 28 inches at Wolf Creek to 23 inches at Winter Park to 17 inches at Loveland Ski Area.