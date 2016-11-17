8 things that happened since the last time it snowed in Denver

DENVER — The Mile High City has gone nearly 200 days without measurable snow.

Denver is just days from the record for the latest first measurable snow of the season — Nov. 21, 1934 — and 2016 is guaranteed third place in the record books.

So many snowless days have passed since April 30. There has been time for some significant milestones and events. We’re taking a look back at some of them.

Sports Authority closed all its stores

Sports Authority 'Sports Castle' at 10th and Broadway in Denver

After filing for bankruptcy and failing to find a buyer for its remaining stores, Englewood-based Sports Authority closed all locations by midsummer.

The final VCR was made

(Photo: Getty Images)

Once a staple in American living rooms, the VCR has long been replaced by DVD and Blu-ray players and DVRs. But the tape players were still rolling off the assembly line, until July.

Pokémon Go was everywhere

Pokemon Go

The mobile game became a summer sensation, getting people out into the real world to “catch ’em all” (even in places they weren’t welcome). However, by September the game had reportedly lost 79 percent of its players.

Trevor Siemian became the Broncos’ starting quarterback

Trevor Siemian throws a pass in the first quarter of the game against the Houston Texans on October 24, 2016. (Photo: Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Siemian, a second-year player from Northwestern who was taken in the seventh round of the draft in 2015, was at one time in competition with Mark Sanchez and first-round draft pick Paxton Lynch for the starting job.

More than 89,000 acres burned in wildfires

Beaver Creek Fire in northwest Colorado, June 2016. Photo: U.S. Forest Service

Wildfires burned more than 89,000 acres in Colorado since May 1. The largest was the Beaver Creek Fire.

Galaxy Note 7 phones went on sale, caught fire, were recalled

Image: CNNMoney / Samsung

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 smartphones were released, started catching fire, were recalled and then discontinued, all within a span of less than two months.

CU Buffaloes have a winning season

(Photo: Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

The University of Colorado Buffaloes football team is having its first winning season since 2005. The Buffaloes beat UCLA, 20-10, at Folsom Field in early November, securing a winning record.

Cubs won the World Series

The Chicago Cubs celebrate after defeating the Cleveland Indians 8-7 in Game Seven of the 2016 World Series on November 2, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo: Elsa/Getty Images)

Two-hundred days might seem like a long time to go without snow in Denver, but it’s nothing compared to the 108-year span between World Series titles for the Chicago Cubs.

