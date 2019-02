Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A national organization with a mission to honor veterans needs the public's help, especially when it comes to serving soldiers who have died.

The group's initiative is to place a wreath on the headstones of veterans buried at places such as Fort Logan National Cemetery.

This is part of our ongoing project: The FOX31 Problem Solvers Serving Those Who Serve.

A donation of $15 assures that a wreath will be placed on Dec. 17.

You can find the information by following this link.