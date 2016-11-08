Student buys Air Jordans for classmate being bullied over his shoes

GREENWOOD, S.C. — The heartwarming video of a South Carolina student who bought his classmate a pair of Air Jordan’s after he saw him being bullied over his shoes has gone viral.

On Thursday, Greenwood High School student Tae Moore published a video on Facebook that showed him giving classmate Taylor Bates the shoes.

“This kid go to our school named Eazy-E. He likes to rap and etc., he said he wants to be a rapper, just trying to chase his dream but kids at school like to bully him and pick on him and talk about the way he dresses and looks, so I went and bought him some Jordan’s,” Moore said partially in the post.

Bates responded in an Instagram post and thanked Moore for his kindness.

“He said, ‘I heard people have been bullying you, so I wanted to get you these to make you feel better, and when he said that I hugged him and I almost cried, and I cannot thank him enough,” Bates wrote.

In less than a week, Moore’s Facebook video has more than 2.8 million views, 83,000 likes and 73,170 shares.