RTD plans light rail line closures throughout November

DENVER — Some RTD light rail lines had closures scheduled Saturday and Sunday because of an ongoing project aimed to keep the train system safe.

Wire repairs on the track affecting the E Line and H Line closed portions of the route over the weekend.

The E Line was shut down from the I-25-Broadway Station to the Southmoor Station. Additionally, H Line service north of Southmoor Station to Nine Mile Station was also unavailable.

Lines E & H will have partial closures this weekend 11/5 & 11/6. See details at https://t.co/RdpkniaXQz pic.twitter.com/x8VNUDjRYs — RTD (@RideRTD) November 5, 2016

Bus shuttle service was available to passengers at all of the impacted stations:

Southmoor Station: shuttles will board at Gate A

Yale Station: shuttles will board at Gate A

Colorado Station: northbound shuttles will board at Gate E; southbound shuttles board at Gate C

Louisiana·Pearl Station: northbound shuttles will board at Gate B; southbound shuttles will board at Gate A

I-25·Broadway Station: bus shuttles will board at Gate A1

Passengers traveling to Union Station were encouraged to take the C Line.

Riders using the rail lines affected by the closure can expect delays and detours and should allow extra travel time to arrive at their destination.

Rider alerts were posted at all impacted stations, and RTD ambassadors were on-site to help direct passengers.

This is the first weekend of light rail closures during the month of November for maintenance and repairs.

On Nov. 12 and 13, there will be no E or H rail service between Southmoor, Nine Mile and Lincoln Stations.

On Nov. 19, there will be no E or H service between I-25-Broadway Station and Southmoor Station.

On Nov. 20, there will be no C, D, E or H service from I-25-Broadway Station to Union Station or 30th/Downing Station.

More detailed detour information is available on the RTD website.

Regular operations were scheduled to resume in time for the Monday morning commute.