DENVER — If we’re not getting the big snows in Colorado right now, then where is it snowing?  You have to go pretty far north.

The view at Whistler/Blackcomb, BC on 11/4/16.

Keep going north until you reach Canada.  The most consistent snow is falling in western Canada at ski areas like Whistler/Blackcomb, Banff, Revelstoke, Kicking Horse and Fernie.

For example, Whistler/Blackcomb could pick up a few feet of snow this weekend.

The latest snowpack map for Colorado shows all major basins are abnormally dry (in the red).  Statewide, we’re sitting at 11 percent of normal.

What happens if we expand that co-nov-3-2016-snowpack-updateview to the entire Western U.S.?  It’s mixed.  A few locations are receiving more consistent snowfall.

When will the pattern change for Colorado?  This weekend’s storm is really an anomaly.  It could be two more weeks until we see decent snowfall.

The latest first snowfall for Denver was Nov. 21, 1934.

