11-year-old girl brings mother’s hostage note to school, helps police find her

CLINTON, La. -- An 11-year-old girl is being called a hero after she helped free her mother who was being held hostage Tuesday.

The child went to school with a handwritten note from her mother, explaining the situation and asking for police assistance, according to WBRZ. Once they read the note, school officials called the sheriff's office.

Officials later found the woman in a home in rural Clinton and discovered Donald Ray Guy hiding in a closet. He was arrested without incident and no one was injured.

Guy, who was already facing failure to appear at trial, aggravated battery and domestic abuse battery charges, was given new charges of false imprisonment and domestic abuse battery.