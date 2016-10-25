Self-driving truck goes on 120-mile beer run from Fort Collins to Colorado Springs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- Anheuser-Busch said it has completed the first commercial shipment by a self-driving truck after a beer-filled tractor-trailer traveled from Fort Collins to Colorado Springs, The Associated Press reports.

The maker of Budweiser said it teamed with self-driving truck-maker Otto and the state of Colorado to accomplish the feat.

The truck, which was loaded with Budweiser, traveled from a weigh station in Fort Collins along Interstate 25 through Denver before completing the trip in Colorado Springs.

A professional truck driver was on board to monitor the trip. Otto, which was recently bought by Uber, said on its website the shipment happened Oct. 20.

“We admire Otto’s vision that will shape the future of self-driving transportation," said James Sembrot, the senior director of logistics strategy at Anheuser-Busch.

"As we continue to partner with long-haul carriers to ship our beers, we hope to see this technology widely deployed across our highways to improve safety for all road users and work towards a low-emissions future."