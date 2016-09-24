Charlotte police release body-camera, dashcam videos in Keith Lamont Scott shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WARNING: The video contains graphic content that might be disturbing to some.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A camera worn by a uniformed Charlotte police officer shows him running up to the encounter between other officers and Keith Scott.

The officer with the camera moves next to a white truck and pauses next to a plainclothes officer before running around to his left. As the officer passes a gap between vehicles Scott is visible, with his right arm by his side.

The next time Scott is seen, he is lying on the ground with five officers converging on him. There is no audio for the first 25 seconds of the video.

Dashboard camera footage provided by authorities in the police-shooting death of Keith Lamont Scott shows a police vehicle approach the scene where a plainclothes officer already has a weapon drawn on Scott.

Moments later, a uniformed officer joins the first officer's position behind a truck. Someone shouts "drop the gun" several times before Scott exits his car.

While walking backwars, Scott is shot several times by police officers.