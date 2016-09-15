Loveland High band member goes into cardiac arrest, revived by CPR from student, AED

LOVELAND, Colo. — A Loveland High School band member went into cardiac arrest on Tuesday afternoon, and was revived by a senior trained in CPR and the availability of an automated external defibrillator, a Thompson R2-J School District official said.

The unidentified band member was practicing when he collapsed. The senior classmate began administering CPR and a staff member grabbed the AED before paramedics arrived.

The district official said the importance of the AED as well as the quick action by the student and staff helped revive the band member.

The band member is recovering at Children’s Hospital Colorado in Aurora.