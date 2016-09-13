Roads reopen after person fatally hit by freight train in Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A person was fatally hit by a Burlington Northern Santa Fe freight train near the Broadway light rail station on Tuesday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

The incident happened about 5:15 a.m. just east of Cherokee Street and north of Interstate 25, near a public storage business.

Investigators removed the body about 8:15 a.m.

The freight train stopped, and blocked Santa Fe Drive and Kalamath Street north of Alameda Avenue for more than three hours as crews investigated.

Northbound Santa Fe was closed between Alameda and West Bayaud Avenue, and Kalamath was closed between West Ellsworth Avenue and Bayaud.

The southbound train, which was en route to Pueblo, began moving about 8:45 a.m. and the roads reopened soon thereafter.

Police have not said if the death is intentional or an accident. The name, age and gender of the victim have not been released.