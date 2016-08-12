Pedestrian fatally hit by Jeep on I-25 Frontage Road near Frederick

Posted 6:27 am, August 12, 2016, by , Updated at 08:50AM, August 12, 2016
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

FREDERICK, Colo. -- A pedestrian was fatally struck by a Jeep on the Interstate 25 Frontage Road near Highway 52 on Friday morning, the Colorado State Patrol said.

The accident happened about 5:20 a.m. on the west side of I-25 just north of Highway 52. The road was closed as crews investigated the accident. Traffic on southbound I-25 was not impacted.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, the Colorado State Patrol. The driver of the 2001 Jeep, a 51-year-old man, remained on the scene. He was not injured.

The name, age and gender of the victim were not released.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

AlertMe