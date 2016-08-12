Pedestrian fatally hit by Jeep on I-25 Frontage Road near Frederick

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FREDERICK, Colo. -- A pedestrian was fatally struck by a Jeep on the Interstate 25 Frontage Road near Highway 52 on Friday morning, the Colorado State Patrol said.

The accident happened about 5:20 a.m. on the west side of I-25 just north of Highway 52. The road was closed as crews investigated the accident. Traffic on southbound I-25 was not impacted.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, the Colorado State Patrol. The driver of the 2001 Jeep, a 51-year-old man, remained on the scene. He was not injured.

The name, age and gender of the victim were not released.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.