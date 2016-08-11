Man catches bright blue lobster off Cape Cod coast

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A Massachusetts lobsterman made an incredibly rare catch while fishing off the coast of Cape Cod on Monday.

Wayne Nickerson, owner and captain of the FV Windsong in Plymouth, spotted the lobster in his trap.

His wife, Jan Nickerson, posted a photo of the lobster on the Old Colony Memorial Facebook page Monday night and it has been shared more than 2,700 times.

“He let out a loud exclamation of excitement,” Jan Nickerson told ABC News. “He was very clear about how excited he was.”

The 2-pound rare blue lobster was only the second one Wayne Nickerson has caught in his 35-year career, ABC News reported. The first time he caught one was in 1990.

According to the Lobster Institute at the University of Maine, “only an estimated one in 2 million lobsters is blue.”

“The lobster went to a nice cool tank so he wouldn’t die. He is fine … healthy and happy,” Jan Nickerson said in a comment on her Facebook photo.

Jan Nickerson told ABC News the couple hopes to be able to share the lobster — named “Bleu” — with a local aquarium.