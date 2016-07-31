Water skier dies in accident on Standley Lake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTMINSTER, Colo. -- A person who was water skiing at Standley Lake Regional Park died after an accident Sunday, the Westminster Fire Department said.

The accident happened just after noon. The fire department got a call that a person was bleeding and was being transported to the boat dock.

Park rangers provided first aid and helped emergency responders reach the patient.

The patient had "significant trauma" and died, the fire department said.

The accident is under investigation.