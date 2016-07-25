Debbie Wasserman Schultz booed, jeered at delegate meeting

PHILADELPHIA -- A meeting of Florida Democratic delegates descended into chaos when outgoing Democratic National Committee Chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz took the stage Monday, with critics holding up signs with the word “Emails” and Bernie Sanders supporters booing the congresswoman loudly, even after she began speaking.

“We have to make sure that we move forward together in a unified way,” Wasserman Schultz said during brief remarks. “We know that the voices in this room that are standing up and being disruptive, we know that is not the Florida that we know. The Florida that we know is going to make sure that we continue to make jobs.”

Wasserman Schultz announced she would resign at the end of the Democratic National Convention after the leak of emails that showed the party favoring presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton over primary opponent Bernie Sanders.

“I will make sure that Florida has a loud voice, to speak loud and proud on our values,” Wasserman Schultz added.

In the middle of her speech, angry attendees began to chant, “Shame! Shame! Shame!”

Wasserman Schultz quickly exited after speaking briefly, surrounded by security and refusing to address the media.