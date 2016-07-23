Still no sign of Geno after massive search

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEDERLAND, Colo. -- It has been two weeks since the Cold Springs Fire in Nederland. Life is slowly returning to normal, but for one family, their St. Bernard is still missing.

“I just thought everybody could help a little bit,” Tessa Ruff said Saturday.

Ruff and her friend Nicole joined about 100 people for a massive search party Saturday morning. Geno the dog is owned by two first responders who lost their home in the wildfire.

“While they were serving the community, fighting the fire, their own home burned down with their dog inside, but they think their dogs escaped. They recovered one dog, but the other is still on the lose,” Ruff said.

Much of the search Saturday focused near Betasso Preserve. Rangers are hoping Geno is found quick because water is in short supply near that part of the mountain.

“It could live on its fat reserves unlikely without water,” park ranger Graham Fowler said.

Already, 1,700 people have joined a Finding Geno Facebook page. Dozens of signs asking for help are located in and around Nederland.

Anyone who sees the dog is asked to call 303-956-9320.