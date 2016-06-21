Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Elway's Executive Chef Marco Ugarte shows us how to make Grilled Romaine Salad.

Grilled Romaine Salad, Lime-Cilantro dressing

Serves 4 people

4 heads of Romaine

1 lb. skirt steak (optional)

3 cobb corn

2 poblano peppers

¼ cup lime juice (about 4 whole limes)

1 oz. rice wine vinegar

½ bunch of cilantro

2 Tbl sugar

2 garlic clove

¼ avocado

¾ cup grape seed oil

4 oz. cotija cheese

Salt to taste

Dressing

In a blender put the lime juice, rice wine vinegar, cilantro, sugar, garlic, and avocado then puree on low to medium. When ingredients are blended turn on to medium and slowly add in your oil, salt to taste. Store in refrigerator.

(optional: Cut your skirt steak into four, 4oz. portions. Season with salt and pepper or use dressing as marinate)

Grill your corn on the cobb and cut off the cobb and reserve for later

Char, deseed, skin and dice poblano peppers. Mix with cut corn

Pull the dark green leaves from romaine till you have the hearts. Half the all the hearts so you have 8 pieces. Leave bottom intact this will help with grilling. Grill skirt steak to desired temp and set to the side to rest. Lightly oil and salt each half then place on hot side of grill until you have grill marks and turn over for about a minute. Pull off grill

Plate up

Distribute romaine on equally on 4 plates. Top romaine with cilantro dressing and corn mixture then finish with cotija.

Slice and distribute each skirt steak, optional.