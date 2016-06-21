Elway's Executive Chef Marco Ugarte shows us how to make Grilled Romaine Salad.
Grilled Romaine Salad, Lime-Cilantro dressing
Serves 4 people
4 heads of Romaine
1 lb. skirt steak (optional)
3 cobb corn
2 poblano peppers
¼ cup lime juice (about 4 whole limes)
1 oz. rice wine vinegar
½ bunch of cilantro
2 Tbl sugar
2 garlic clove
¼ avocado
¾ cup grape seed oil
4 oz. cotija cheese
Salt to taste
Dressing
In a blender put the lime juice, rice wine vinegar, cilantro, sugar, garlic, and avocado then puree on low to medium. When ingredients are blended turn on to medium and slowly add in your oil, salt to taste. Store in refrigerator.
(optional: Cut your skirt steak into four, 4oz. portions. Season with salt and pepper or use dressing as marinate)
Grill your corn on the cobb and cut off the cobb and reserve for later
Char, deseed, skin and dice poblano peppers. Mix with cut corn
Pull the dark green leaves from romaine till you have the hearts. Half the all the hearts so you have 8 pieces. Leave bottom intact this will help with grilling. Grill skirt steak to desired temp and set to the side to rest. Lightly oil and salt each half then place on hot side of grill until you have grill marks and turn over for about a minute. Pull off grill
Plate up
Distribute romaine on equally on 4 plates. Top romaine with cilantro dressing and corn mixture then finish with cotija.
Slice and distribute each skirt steak, optional.
