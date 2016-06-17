Crossing issue delays RTD’s plagued A Line

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- RTD's A Line to Denver International Airport was delayed Friday morning because of issues at the Chambers Road crossing, another issue in the plagued line that has been open for less than two months.

RTD Denver said trains were delayed 30 minutes because of the issue. Things were resolved by 6:15 a.m.

It was the third issue with the train line this week. On Thursday, a train car lost power at the 38th and Colorado station. And on Monday, a lightning strike halted all trains.

The train has suffered several hiccups since it opened on April 22.

There were delays on June 9 because of issues with the positive train control switch and wayside signals. On June 4 and May 22, there were delays because of crossing issues.

Power problems stopped the trains on May 16, 21, 23 and 24. On May 24, a lightning strike cut power to the line, stranding 80 passengers who had to walk on a 50-foot-high bridge.