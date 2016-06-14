More than 70 BBQ masters from all over are traveling to Frisco this weekend to compete for top honors in brisket, ribs, pork and the best BBQ sauce. It’s not all about the food, there’s also going to be music and lots of activities for the kids too! Todd Jilbert from Golden Toad BBQ will be up there, and he joined us with a BBQ artichoke recipe we can all make at home.AlertMe
Frisco’s Colorado BBQ Challenge
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
