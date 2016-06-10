Woman dies in Aurora apartment fire; dog jumps 3 stories to safety

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- One person died after a fire broke out in an apartment complex early Friday morning, the Aurora Fire Department said.

Firefighters were dispatched about 1:45 a.m. to the Ponderosa Villas apartments in the 1500 block of South Galena Way on reports of smoke in the area and smoke detectors going off in the complex.

When firefighters arrived, they found a fire in a third-floor unit and found a female victim inside. She was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Firefighters quickly brought the fire under control and contained it to the one unit. Crews were able to coax a dog off the unit's third-floor balcony. The dog squeezed through the slots of the balcony and jumped, and it was caught by an Aurora police officer.

The dog, named Stella, was taken to Seven Hills Veterinary Hospital to be treated for injuries. She is expected to be OK.

Two families numbering four adults and one child below the third-floor unit were displaced because of water damage, the fire department said. They were being aided by the American Red Cross.

The name and age of the victim have not been released. The cause of the fire is under investigation.